An old dog that waits faithfully outside a subway station in southwest China for its owner to come home from work every day has won the hearts of Chinese internet users, with many even travelling to see him.

The pooch, called Xiongxiong, goes to Liziba metro station in Chongqing's Yuzhong district with its owner every morning and waits until he returns about 12 hours later, according to the People's Daily in a video report posted online.

The pet's loyalty has been likened to Hachiko, a Japanese dog who lived in the 1920s. The pet used to go to meet his master each day at a railway station when he came back from work and continued doing so for over nine years after his owner died.

"Xiongxiong is 15 years old and I've had him for seven or eight years," said the owner, who was not named. "Ever since I have had Xiongxiong, he has waited for me every day."

Advertisement

"He's well behaved and never eats anything given to him by others," a local resident said, adding that people have come from outside the city to see him since he appeared on the internet. "The dog just stays here and waits for him. It's always excited when it see its owner."

- SCMP