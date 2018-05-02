In the words of Homer Simpson: "Doh!"

A Massachusetts police department says a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester police were called to Walmart on December 11 after an employee found several electronic anti-theft devices covered in the malleable clay-like substance in an apparent attempt to stop them working.

The attempt failed, and the suspect had fled - leaving a fingerprint in the Play-Doh.

Police said the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

Police charged Dennis Jackson, 55, with unlawful removal of an anti-theft device. Police say he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Jackson is in custody and it's not clear if he has a lawyer.

- AP

