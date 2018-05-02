MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in a Michigan community have reopened seven sexual assault cases in response to a 2004 abuse report that failed to result in charges against now-disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Meridian Township Assistant Police Chief Ken Plaga says Wednesday that nearly 600 cases reported over 17 years have been reviewed and the seven reopened cases will be given to prosecutors. The township is near the Michigan State campus.

Brianne Randall-Gay was 17 when she told police in 2004 that Nassar had molested her during an appointment. Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar insisted he performed a legitimate procedure.

Township officials apologized and said police were deceived.

Nassar also was a doctor for the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team. He is serving decades in prison.