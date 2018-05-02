SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's chief of staff and three other government officials are facing accusations of undue influence.

The U.S. territory's justice secretary said Wednesday there's enough evidence to submit a case to special independent prosecutors who investigate government corruption. Among those being investigated are Chief of Staff William Villafane, Associate Secretary to the Interior Ministry Itza Garcia, water and sewer company vice president Yoniel Arroyo, and Administration for the Sustenance of Minors manager Waleska Maldonado.

Villafane did not immediately return a message for comment. Garcia, Arroyo and Maldonado could not be immediately contacted.

The case already forced a judge to resign after those accused allegedly discussed what kind of rulings he should issue in a WhatsApp group called 'Coffeebreak.' The judge also resigned as president of the island's state election commission.