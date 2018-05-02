TOP STORY:

SOC--ROMA-LIVERPOOL

ROME — Liverpool takes a 5-2 advantage into the second leg of the Champions League semifinals at Roma. Roma will be looking to replicate its 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the quarterfinals to reach the final. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-ARSENAL

MADRID — Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are both out to save their seasons. Arsenal is looking to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, while Atletico is looking to get something from a season that promised so much but has so far delivered little. The teams play in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. They drew 1-1 in England last week, when Antoine Griezmann scored late to give Atletico hope despite playing most of the match with 10 men. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 350 words, photos.

HKO--WORLDS PREVIEW

The hockey world championships have been overshadowed by the Olympic tournament since the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature NHL players. Not this year. Organizers say ticket sales have reached their planned target of 300,000 even before the tournament opens in Copenhagen and Herning on Friday. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 805 words, photos.

TEN--SERENA WILLIAMS-TV SERIES

The first episode of "Being Serena," a five-part documentary series on HBO about Serena Williams, closes with the tennis great in a hospital bed, about to have a C-section. Just before the screen fades, a voiceover from Williams is heard: "I was terrified. And it was a whole new kind of fear. Tennis? I don't think it ever felt so far away. And I don't think my life ever felt so unsure." By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TEN--MUNICH OPEN

MUNICH — Defending champion Alexander Zverev plays 118th-ranked Yannick Hanfmann at the Munich Open, while fourth-seeded Chung Hyeon faces another outsider, Matthias Bachinger. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BATTLE FOR PROMOTION

Cardiff and Fulham are fighting for the one remaining automatic promotion spot to the Premier League heading into the final day of the second-tier League Championship. Cardiff is one point ahead in second place and the favorite for promotion after being revitalized by charismatic manager Neil Warnock. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-EUROPEAN DOMINANCE

MADRID — Surrounded by fans and holding a microphone in his hand, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos joined the Santiago Bernabeu faithful in song: "Kings of Europe. We are the kings of Europe." There is still one more Champions League match to go, but Madrid certainly has a claim to that throne. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 575 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Curry has 28 in return, Warriors take 2-0 lead over Pelicans. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Moved to top of order, slumping Harper homers for Nationals. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Ovechkin scores late to give Caps 4-3 win, 2-1 series lead. SENT: 390 words, photos.

