NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese-American poet known for blending a wide range of influences has won a $60,000 prize.

John Yau is this year's winner of the Jackson Poetry Prize, Poets & Writers told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The prize is given to an American writer of "exceptional" talent who deserves greater recognition.

In dozens of books, Yau has drawn upon everything from visual art to both Eastern and Western culture. His poetry collections include "Paradiso Diaspora," ''Corpse and Mirror" and "Borrowed Love Poems."

Poets & Writers is a nonprofit organization founded in 1970.