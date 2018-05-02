COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense lawyer for an Uzbek man,who has confessed to ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm last year, killing five people and injuring 14 others, says his client should get a time-limited sentence.

Johan Eriksson, representing Rakmat Akilov, said Wednesday that his client was cooperative throughout the investigation. He did not say how much time Akilov should get.

Last week, the prosecution called Akilov a "security risk to society" and demanded a life sentence.

Wednesday is the trial's last day. The Stockholm District Court says the verdict will be announced June 7.

Advertisement

Akilov, 40, has said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. He is charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a stolen beer truck on April 7, 2017.

The victims included an 11-year-old girl.

___

This version corrects Eriksson asks for a time-limited sentence, not life.