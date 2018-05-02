JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A lion whose attack on a man at a wildlife area in South Africa was recorded in a graphic video has been killed.

The News24 media outlet reported Wednesday that a staff member at Marakele Predator Centre in Limpopo province killed the lion after it mauled Michael Hodge, the owner of the facility.

The video posted on the News24 website on Tuesday shows Hodge walking in an enclosure behind the lion and then running for an exit when the lion turns and chases him. The lion quickly drags him toward some bushes.

Hodge suffered neck and jaw injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Police say they are investigating.

The website of the Marakele Predator Centre says Hodge and his wife moved from Britain to South Africa in 1999.