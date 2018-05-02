NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood of New York City has honored transgender actress and activist Laverne Cox at its annual gala.

Cox praised the organization at Tuesday night's gala for providing health care to transgender people around the country. She says transgender woman often are left out of the discussion about women's health care. In 2014, Cox became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards also was honored Tuesday. She stepped down this week as head of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America after 12 years.

Also at the event were actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny (KLOH'-ee SEH'-ven-ee), Molly Ringwald, and Uma Thurman.