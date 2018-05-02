CCTV footage shows a shop in Sydney being robbed while the shop attendant sleeps on the job.

The video shows the employee appearing tired and heading to the back for a nap. A customer appears later and can be seen wandering behind the unattended counter and helping himself to the till.

"It appears, at this stage that it was an opportunistic crime," said Acting Sydney City Crime Manager, David Gates.

The opportunistic thief can be seen returning a couple of minutes later to take the safe, since the shop was still unattended.

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the man in the footage to contact authorities. Photo / 7News

He ended up walking away with $800.

He returned again to help himself to some more stuff but the employee had woken up.

Footage shows the attendant scanning the man's water bottle before realising there is no till. The man walks away with a free drink.

"It's strange footage for sure, but I think the important thing is, anyone that may recognise the male that's in the footage to contact police," said David Gates.

"I feel very sorry for that guy, he might lose his job," a co-worker told 7News.

Police have urged members of the public to contact them if they recognise the man.