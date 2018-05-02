Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1100m ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30m above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely.

The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The park apologised and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.

-AP

Passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster.
Passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster.
The stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka.
The stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka.

Related articles:

WORLD

Trump 'dictated his own doctor's letter'

2 May, 2018 1:01pm
Quick Read
WORLD

Mueller warned of presidential subpoena

2 May, 2018 12:38pm
6 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'

2 May, 2018 11:43am
2 minutes to read
WORLD

How firefighters came so close to saving man

2 May, 2018 10:14am
2 minutes to read