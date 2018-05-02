Donald Trump's doctor now says the US President dictated his own health letter.

The statement was released by Trump's campaign in December 2015.

In it, Trump's physician, Dr Harold Bornstein, apparently declared that his client - in typical Trumpian overconfidence - would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency".

But today Bornstein told CNN and NBC that the candidate wrote it himself.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN.

"I would tell him what he couldn't put in there."

Dr Harold Bornstein. Photo / Twitter, MSNBC
The letter, signed by Bornstein, said: "Mr Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results.

"Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory results were astonishingly excellent. His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary. If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Bornstein told NBC that use of the word "healthiest" was "black humour."

Bornstein had previously said he had written the letter.

