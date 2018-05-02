More than 200 people attended a Flat Earthers conference in Birmingham, UK, in April because apparently there are still that many (and even more) people who truly believe the world is flat.

Unsurprisingly, the conference included many bizarre theories, including the one about how gravity doesn't exist and even a juicy conspiracy theory about our very real neighbours over in Australia.

The whole country - which as you know is pretty massive - does not exist, according to some Flat Earther conspiracy theorists.

News of the conference brought to light a slightly old conspiracy theory that keeps making the rounds occasionally: that the entire country of Australia is nothing but a hoax.

Sydney? Imaginary. Melbourne? Totally fake. Perth? Not even a little bit real.

The Sydney Opera House, which some people believe is actually in South America. Photo / Getty Images

In a Facebook post since deleted but still being spread thanks to the very real powers of screenshots, a Flat Earther recently shared her belief that "Australia is not real".

"It's a hoax, made for us to believe that Britain moved over their criminals to someplace," Shelley Floryd wrote on Facebook.

The flat earther adds the criminals were actually "loaded off the ships into the waters, drowning before they could see land ever again".

The whole country is apparently a "cover-up for one of the greatest mass murders in history, made by one of the most prominent empires".

All your Aussie friends? "They're all actors and computer generated personas, part of the plot to trick the world".

Oh and don't even try the whole "but I've been to Australia" argument. Floryd is onto that too: "the plane pilots are all in on this," the Facebook user writes, "and have in all actuality only flown you to islands close nearby - or in some cases, parts of South America, where they have cleared space and hired actors to act out as real Australians".

A number of Flat Earthers have continued to spread the post across social networks.

We're not entirely sure how Flat Earthers who happen to reside in Australia feel about this.