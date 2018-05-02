The first details of Cardinal George Pell's upcoming trials on sexual abuse charges emerged today when he made an administrative appearance in court.

Pell, the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, appeared in a Melbourne court where he will eventually stand trial on sexual abuse charges spanning decades.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington yesterday ordered Australia's highest-ranking Catholic to appear at Victoria state County Court after ruling that prosecutors' case was strong enough to warrant a trial by jury.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers today agreed the charges would likely be split into two trials that would take a total of between eight and 10 weeks to be heard.

Pell's lawyer Robert Richter asked the judge to start the trials as soon as possible, due in part to the cardinal's advanced age of 76.

Prosecutor Mark Gibson asked for up to three months to prepare the case.

Judge Sue Pullen said she thought three months was a "little excessive".

Pell left the court on bail and will reappear on May 16, when a trial date could be set.

Pullen rejected Richter's application for Pell to be excused from attending court that day.

Wallington also dismissed about half the charges that had been heard in a four-week preliminary hearing. The details of the allegations and the number of charges have not been made public. Pell has pleaded not guilty.

- AP