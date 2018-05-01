iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 29, 2018:
1. Fifty Shades Freed
2. Den of Thieves
3. Hostiles
4. The Greatest Showman
5. The Post
6. Thor: Ragnarok
7. Maze Runner: The Death Cure
8. Molly's Game
9. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
10.Forever My Girl
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Super Troopers
2. Borg vs McEnroe
3. In the Fade
4. Lady Bird
5. Darkest Hour
6. Phantom Thread
7. Backstabbing For Beginners
8. The Rewrite
9. Napoleon Dynamite
10. The Disaster Artist
