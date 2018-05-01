LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon's constitutional court has dissolved the national assembly in the face of delayed legislative elections.

The court on Monday found the government was unable to organize the elections meant to be held by the end of April, and it ruled that the national assembly and Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet are no longer legitimate.

The court has entrusted power to the Senate and has asked President Ali Bongo Ondimba to name an interim prime minister until new elections are organized.

The opposition has hailed the court's decision, asking the president to open a dialogue on the management of the small Central African nation.

The elections have been delayed since late 2016 after a crisis around Bongo's re-election.