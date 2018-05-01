The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president has sued a neo-Nazi website's publisher, accusing him of orchestrating an online harassment campaign against her.

Taylor Dumpson's federal lawsuit says Andrew Anglin urged The Daily Stormer's readers to "troll storm" her with a barrage of racist and demeaning messages on social media.

Dumpson's attorneys from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed her lawsuit Monday in Washington. It's at least the third lawsuit filed against Anglin by a target of his trolling campaigns.

Authorities began investigating last May after someone hung bananas with hateful messages from nooses on the university's campus a day after Dumpson's inauguration. The suit says Dumpson feared for her safety after Anglin posted an article about the incident.