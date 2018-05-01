MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says gunmen have shot dead a female aid worker in Somalia's capital, the latest of several targeted attacks against humanitarians in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says Maryan Abdullahi, a Somali employee with the World Health Organization, was killed Tuesday in Mogadishu's Bakara market when two men with pistols approached and fired at close range.

Hussein says the attackers fled the crowded, open-air market that has seen similar attacks by suspected extremists in recent years.

WHO officials have not commented.

Advertisement

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, which has sent shockwaves through Somalia's aid community.

Somalia is one of the world's most dangerous places for aid workers. Many have died in bomb attacks by al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremists.