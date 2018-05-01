BERLIN (AP) — A 29-year-old woman has died after a Maypole installed as part of traditional spring celebrations fell on top of her.

Police said the decorated tree in the southern German village of Wettelsheim had just been put up Monday afternoon when the upper third broke off and fell on the woman, who died on the scene. A three-year-old boy was also hospitalized.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the accident, but strong winds could have played a role.

It's the second death related to the Maypole celebrations this year. German news agency dpa reported that a 15-year-old boy died a few days ago when a Maypole collapsed in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Advertisement

For centuries, maypoles have been put up on the eve of May Day to welcome spring.