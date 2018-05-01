ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against sheriff's deputies after three suspects they were chasing died following a gun shop burglary in southwestern Michigan.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic announced the results of his review Monday.

A break-in was reported early April 15 at the Black Arsenal Gun Store. A witness described an SUV leaving the scene and a deputy spotted it on Interstate 94. Authorities say the deputy stopped the SUV, but it sped off and exited the freeway before crashing into a tree in Royalton Township.

Authorities say three young people in the SUV died. A fourth who was critically injured remains hospitalized in intensive care. Investigators found several stolen guns at the crash scene.

The sheriff's office earlier said the deputies involved did nothing wrong.