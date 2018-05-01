BERLIN (AP) — Vienna prosecutors are investigating whether Austrian peacekeepers allowed Syrian police to drive into a fatal ambush in the Golan Heights six years ago.

Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported that prosecutor spokeswoman Nina Bussek confirmed Tuesday they are looking into the case.

Austrian weekly Der Falter published a leaked video Friday that was apparently filmed by United Nations peacekeepers from Austria in September 2012. It shows Syrian smugglers ambushing the police, and the Austrian soldiers are heard discussing whether to warn the officers, but then letting them pass.

Nine Syrian police officers were killed in the attack.

The Austrian defense ministry has established a task force to deal look into the allegations as well.

Austria's peacekeeping role on the border between Syria and Israel ended in 2013.