Israel's Prime Minister yesterday took to primetime TV in an effort to persuade US President Donald Trump to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran. But many experts say he produced nothing new and that what he did produce strengthened the argument for staying in the deal.

Netanyahu unveiled what he said was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence, claiming it proved that Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons programme before signing the deal with world powers in 2015.

In a speech delivered in English and relying on his trademark use of visual aids, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the material showed that Iran cannot be trusted, and encouraged Trump to withdraw from the deal next month.

"Iran lied big time," Netanyahu declared.

Advertisement

In Washington, Trump said it vindicated his past criticism of the nuclear deal.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said later that the US had been aware of the documents "for a while" and that he and Netanyahu discussed them during their meeting in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Speaking with reporters while flying back to the US, Pompeo said that although the existence of Iran's nuclear arms programme had been public knowledge for years, the documents give new detail about its scope and scale and prove Iran was lying when it claimed never to have been pursuing nuclear weapons.

"This will belie any notion that there wasn't a programme," Pompeo said.

He issued a statement later saying Iran also lied to the six nations with which it negotiated the nuclear agreement.

However, Rob Malley, who was on the Iran negotiating team under US President Barack Obama's Administration, played down the allegations, saying they were "nothing new".

"For those who have followed the Iranian nuclear file, there is nothing new in Bibi's presentation," he wrote on Twitter.

"All it does is vindicate need for the nuclear deal. But the Israeli Prime minister has an audience of one: Trump. And he's unfortunately unlikely to reach the same conclusion."

Netanyahu said during his presentation, delivered on live TV from Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, that Israel had obtained some 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs of secret information from an Iranian nuclear weapons programme called "Project Amad".

However, he did not appear to provide evidence that Iran has violated the 2015 deal, raising questions about whether it would sway international opinion.

The US-led agreement offered Iran relief from crippling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Netanyahu furiously fought the deal while Obama was negotiating it, and he has been a leading critic since it was signed. He says it does not provide sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear weapons capability.

Netanyahu has found a welcome partner in Trump, who has called the agreement "the worst deal ever". Trump has signalled he will pull out of the agreement by May 12 unless it is revised, but he faces intense pressure from European allies not to do so.

France and Germany have been negotiating with the State Department on supplemental agreements to address Trump's concerns without changing the nuclear agreement, which was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain. In visits to Washington last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Trump to keep the deal in place.

The French ambassador to Washington, Gerard Araud, tweeted that information about past Iranian nuclear activity was in fact an argument in favour of the nuclear deal, not against it.

A German government spokesman said it was vital to keep the independent inspections provided for under the deal, while a British government spokesman defended the accord, saying in a statement: "We have never been naive about Iran and its nuclear intentions."

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, belittled Netanyahu in a tweet, saying: "The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again."

He later tweeted: "Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to 'nix' the deal. How convenient. Co-ordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump's impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover."

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and senior nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, called Netanyahu's presentation "childish and ridiculous" and said the purported evidence was "fake and fabricated".