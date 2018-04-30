MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his wife and then blowing up his home in September to cover up the killing has been sentenced to life in prison.

Sixty-year-old Steven Pirus of Madison pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide Monday in the death of his wife, 50-year-old Lee Ann Pirus. Her body was found in the wreckage of the couple's home.

When the judge asked him what he did, Pirus replied, "I killed my wife, your honor." Asked whether he did that with intent, Pirus answered, "Yes."



The Wisconsin State Journal reports that other charges against Pirus were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. But the judge can consider those charges when he decides when, if ever, Pirus would be eligible for release.