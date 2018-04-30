An alleged supporter of Isis charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offences.

Prosecutors say a post by Husnain Rashid, 32, on the encrypted messaging app Telegram contained a photo of the 4-year-old prince, the address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message "even the royal family will not be left alone".

Rashid also is accused of several other posts allegedly encouraging violent attacks and of researching how to go to Syria to join Isis.

Rashid was arrested on November 22 and charged with preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.

Advertisement

He denied all the charges during a hearing today at London's Woolwich Crown Court. His trial is due to start on May 14.

Rashid is also accused of analysing the fatal Besiktas football stadium bombing in Turkey in 2016 to try to find ways the attack could have been carried out more successfully and at similar venues in the UK.

Among a list of other accusations, Rashid is said to have had a map of Sixth Avenue in New York and a message stating "New York Halloween Parade. Have you made you preparations? The Countdown begins", according to the charges.

He is also alleged to have posted a photograph of the Burmese ambassador to the United Kingdom with the address of the Burmese embassy, saying "you know what to do".

There was also a post urging people to "fight and spill the blood to the apes in your land", with a message stating "start planning, start scouting targets, start monitoring entry/exit routes, start preparing tools and weapons/explosives", it is claimed.

Rashid allegedly messaged people he believed to be in Isis territory, sought advice on routes to travel to Syria and Turkey, bought equipment and looked for a recommendation to join the terror group.

He is also charged with using an instant messaging service to send links to another user of videos, documents and materials which set out how to shoot down an aircraft with a laser, manufacture explosives in a confined space and jam anti-tank ground missiles.



- AP, Telegraph Group Limited