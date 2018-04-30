Animal control workers are using noisemakers to try to wake a sleeping black bear and chase it out of a tree near a New Jersey home.

Animal control officer Carol Tyler tells NorthJersey.com the young bear likely was attracted by the smell of food in Paramus today.

The bear is high up above a house.
Tyler says the bear could be shot with a tranquiliser dart if it moves lower down and be caught with a net to break its fall.

She says the 90kg bear likely will be taken to a remote area and freed.

Live video footage shows the bear dozing on a branch, waking up and then falling back to sleep again.

Police earlier tweeted a warning to stay clear of the bear.

The Department of Environmental Protection says it's monitoring the situation.

- AP

Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area.
