TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States (all times local):

10 a.m.

About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight day.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a San Diego border crossing facility has reached capacity.

Advertisement

Mexican authorities allowed about 50 people to cross a long bridge leading to the U.S. inspection facility on Sunday but U.S. authorities told them to wait.

Customs and Border Protection says it will resume processing when it has more space and resources.

Irineo Mujica of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the group organizing the caravan, says the U.S. refusal is a "farce" aimed at avoiding having to deal with the Central American asylum seekers.

About 50 asylum seekers camped overnight on a sidewalk outside the Mexican entrance to the border crossing.