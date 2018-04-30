COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio's capital city say an officer fatally shot a suspect while responding to a stabbing at an apartment complex that killed one woman and injured two more.

Columbus police say the male suspect and one woman died at a hospital Monday after the attack on the city's northeast side. Police say a second woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and a third woman was in stable condition at a different hospital.

Two children who were present weren't injured.

Police say the suspect was shocked with a stun gun and then shot, but they didn't immediately release other details about the confrontation.

Advertisement

They haven't publicly identified the suspect or the victims, or said how the attack unfolded or what might have motivated it.

Police say no officers were injured.