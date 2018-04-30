PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Watermelons that spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer on an interstate off-ramp in Philadelphia hit a car on the roadway below, causing a deadly crash.

Police say the truck flipped Saturday as it exited from the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The watermelons spilled onto southbound lanes of the interstate, hitting a car and causing the driver to lose control. A passenger in that car, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen, of Glenolden, was killed in the crash. The driver was hospitalized.

The driver of the truck carrying the watermelons was not seriously injured.