Donald Trump has issued a furious response to a controversial speech that targeted members of his administration.
US comedian Michelle Wolf has been slammed over the roast of a monologue she delivered at a prestigious media dinner in Washington, while standing just metres away from Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump said the dinner — which he did not attend — was a "failure" and an "embarrassment to everyone associated with it".
He described Wolf as a "filthy 'comedian'" who "totally bombed", comparing her speech with Seth Meyers' Golden Globes monologue earlier this year, which similarly slammed the President.
While she received some laughter for her candid roasting of the Press Secretary — which included references to her make-up, Ann Coulter and The Handmaid's Tale — a number of high-profile commentators have said Wolf went too far.
The New York Times' White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, TV news presenter Mika Brzezinski and former press secretary Sean Spicer were among those who slammed the controversial speech.
Spicer told The Guardian it was "absolutely disgusting" and "way over the line".
"There's a lot of people on that dais from the media that need to answer for that," he said. "The White House Correspondents' Association needs to answer for that. That was disgusting. The idea that viewers at home listened to that. I think they have a very distorted view for what the first amendment's all about. There are a lot of reporters on that dais that brought her here that should answer for that."
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said that — while he has "enormous respect" for White House Correspondents' Association's (WHCA) president Margaret Talev, she owes Ms Sanders an apology.
"It would have been very nice if (Sanders) was given an apology, given what happened," he said on CNN.
He also said he was happy Mr Trump did not attend, saying the President might have walked out too.
"That would have been even more devastating to the tension that is going on between the White House and the press."
Ms Talev subsequently issued a statement on the WHCA's Twitter page, acknowledging "concerns" over the comedian's speech.
"Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people," she said. "Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of that mission."
Washington-based comedian Tim Young suggested mockery of Mr Trump would only fuel support for him in the next election.
But a number of other commentators believed the roast was fair game.
Actor Kumail Nanjiani defended Wolf, saying she was merely calling out the Trump administration on its history of racist and discriminatory remarks.
Others noted the President's history with claims of sexual assault.
Wolf defended herself on Twitter, claiming she was "complimenting" the Press Secretary's makeup and "ingenuity of materials".
During the 85-second roast, Ms Huckabee Sanders was repeatedly branded a liar and was likened to Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid's Tale — a character who indoctrinates women with the beliefs of the new society and forces them to accept their fates.
"And of course we have Sarah Huckabee Sanders. We are graced with her presence. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale — Mike Pence if you haven't seen it you'd love it," Wolf began.
"Every time Sarah steps up to the podium I get excited because I'm not sure what we're going to get, a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams. It's shirts and skin and this time don't be such a little b**ch Jim Acosta.
"I really, really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. Like, she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."
Ms Wolf labelled Ms Huckabee Sanders an "Uncle Tom" — a derogatory term for a subservient person based on the character from the novel Uncle Tom's Cabin.
She also likened the press secretary to conservative social and political commentator Ann Coulter.
"And I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders," she continued.
"You know, is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders?
"What's Uncle Tom for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh I know, it's Ann Coulter."
She also lashed out at Mr Trump with a series of sexual references.
On his absence, she referred to his infamous "grab 'em by the pussy" quote and said: "I would drag him here myself, but it turns out that the President of the United States is the one pussy you're not allowed to grab. He said it first. Yeah, he did. You remember? Good.
"Like a porn star says when she's about to have sex with a Trump, let's get this over with," she said, referring to the Stormy Daniels case. "It's 2018 and I am a woman so you cannot shut me up. Unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000." Mr Cohen is Mr Trump's lawyer.
His daughter Ivanka also came into her line of fire.
"She was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She's done nothing to satisfy women. So I guess, like father like daughter."
The audience could be heard mumbling uncomfortably, to which she added: "Oh, you don't think he's good in bed. Come on!
"She does clean up nice, though. Ivanka cleans up nice. She's the diaper genie of the administration. On the outside she looks sleek, but the inside, it's still full of s**t."