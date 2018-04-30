WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT

The mother who killed her three-year-old son and threw him in a river just so that she could go on holiday has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

According to reports, Chiara Pasic, 33, showed no emotion as she was sentenced to 33 years in prison and two years in a psychiatric institution for killing her toddler son Denis so that she could travel to Macedonia.

The crime took place in her home city of Pula, on Croatia's Istrian Peninsula. Pasic threw the tot's body into a local river in an attempt to hide his murder.

Chiara Pasic, 33, showed no emotion as she was sentenced to 33 years in prison and two years in a psychiatric institution for killing her toddler son Denis so that she could travel to Macedonia. Photo / CEN

Denis lived alone with his mum and it is reported that his father is in prison in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pasic has already spent almost a year in jail, which will be taken into account.

A 15-year-old "accomplice" has been sentenced to three years in a youth detention centre in Pozega in eastern Croatia for assisting Pasic in the killing.

The female teen allegedly held a pillow over the toddler's face while his mother restrained his arms and feet.

Three-year-old Denis (right) was murdered by his mother so that she could go on holiday. Photo / CEN

The pair then disposed of the tot's body in the river and Pasic called the police to report him missing, saying that she last saw him in a nearby kid's park.

Police were suspicious from the outset and the mother finally confessed to the crime several hours later and showed officers where she had dumped the body.

Defence lawyer Ivica Senjak said that the sentence was "too strict" and believes that they did not get the chance to disprove some of the allegations made in court that "influenced" the case.

She said that they will appeal the verdict.