The first involved a 41-year-old New Hampshire man who died in August.

People diagnosed in five more states

Human cases of the disease have also been reported this year in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this summer, a horse in Ulster County also tested positive for the virus, health officials reported.

To combat the spread of the disease, mosquito repellent will be made available at state parks, campsites and trails, where signs will be erected to raise awareness. Health officials are also due to discuss limiting park hours and campaign availability during peak times of mosquito activity.

It comes after the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, last month introduced a partial night-time curfew amid concerns of an outbreak of the disease. A further four towns – Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster – urged locals to finish their outdoor activities by 6pm, before mosquitoes are at their most active.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more resources available to local departments to support their public health response.

“We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.”

‘Mosquitos, once a nuisance, are now a threat’

State Health Commissioner Dr James McDonald said that while mosquitoes carrying EEE tend to be found in two to three of New York’s 62 counties, the insects had been detected across 15 counties this year.

“This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously,” he said.

“Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat.”

The last time EEE infections were recorded in New York was in 2015, when two people died, local news outlets reported.

Just seven people in New York have died from EEE since 1971, according to state health department records.

State authorities have urged New Yorkers to use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing and remove free-standing water near their homes to reduce their risk of infection following Monday’s public health announcement.

According to health officials, mosquitoes will continue to be prevalent until the first frost arrives, which prevents the insects from breeding.

EEE is a rare but often fatal viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes that causes inflammation of the brain.

While most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop symptoms, severe cases may begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.

The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma.

Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die, while many patients who survive EEE experience neurologic problems.

There is no commercially available human vaccine for the disease and the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.