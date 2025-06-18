Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

New study says a basic test of balance, strength and flexibility could indicate how long you’ll live

By Gretchen Reynolds
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A new study called the sitting-rising test gives an indication of your balance, strength and flexibility. Squats are a great exercise for building lower body strength. Photo / Gritchelle Fallesgon, The New York Times

A new study called the sitting-rising test gives an indication of your balance, strength and flexibility. Squats are a great exercise for building lower body strength. Photo / Gritchelle Fallesgon, The New York Times

A simple test of your balance, strength and flexibility, known as the sitting-rising test, could be an early indicator of how long you’ll live, according to a large-scale new study of mobility and mortality.

The study, published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, looked at how well 4282

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World