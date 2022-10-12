The body of a man, located in central west New South Wales, is believed to be of a 46-year-old man who has been missing since Monday. Photo / PMU

The body of a missing man has been found trapped inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters.

The car was located in central west New South Wales.

The body is believed to be a 46-year-old man who has been missing. A search was launched after he failed to return home.

The man was last seen in Essington, about 45 kilometres south of Bathurst.

Motorists are also reminded to never drive into roadways that are covered by water or floods. Photo / NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

Police helicopters located a vehicle fully submerged in the Campbells River during an aerial search on Tuesday morning.

State Emergency Service crews found the man's body after they recovered the vehicle from the floodwaters.

Investigations into the man's death are under way and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The disturbing discovery comes as NSW braces for more heavy rain from Wednesday, as a new weather system sets in.

⚠️Severe Weather Warning for heavy #rain for parts of #LowerWestern & #Riverina districts. #Rain from late Wednesday, persisting Thursday, with 6-hourly rain totals between 30-50mm likely, possibly up to 65mm. Renewed river rises likely. Keep up to date at https://t.co/Ss766eTahj pic.twitter.com/Alz2Y9s8zY — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 11, 2022

The Bureau of Meteorology says a weather system approaching from the west of New South Wales is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the central and southern inland as it crosses the state.

The rainfall may cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of Central West and South West catchments from Friday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months.