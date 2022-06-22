Robbie and Marina Morgan on their wedding day. Photo / Instagram

A newlywed bride who died in a freak golf buggy accident on her honeymoon had delayed her wedding celebrations for a year due to the Covid pandemic.

It's the latest cruel twist in a tragedy that has left the family of Marina Morgan – and in particular her husband Robbie – devastated and searching for answers.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Morgan who died on the idyllic Hamilton Island in Queensland on Monday, just 10 days after her wedding in Sydney.

"(This) is proof that the good die young," Morgan's brother Matty said of Marina's passing.

The newlywed Morgans were on the holiday of a lifetime exploring the Whitsundays resort.

It's been reported that a buggy, driven by real estate agent Robbie, ran out of battery power on Whitsunday Boulevard.

Buggies are the main way of transport around the island.

As he performed a U-turn to head back to charge up the battery, the buggy flipped, ejecting his wife. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Marina, who was 29, died by the side of the road.

It's now emerged that the couple's wedding and subsequent honeymoon should have taken place nearly a year ago.

The original date for the ceremony was July 24, 2021, with the honeymoon shortly afterwards.

However, lockdowns and then capacity limits on venues led the couple to postpone the wedding until June 11 this year.

That also pushed back the timing of the post-holiday getaway, Daily Mail Australia reported.

The pair, from Strathfield in Sydney's inner west, enjoyed a lavish ceremony at the Doltone House venue overlooking the city's Hyde Park surrounded by wellwishers.

They then flew up to the 740 hectare luxury Queensland resort days later.

The couple's joyous wedding day just weeks ago. Photo / Facebook

'It was just a tragic accident'

Graeme McIntyre, Queensland Ambulance Service acting director for the Mackay District, said a paramedic arrived on the scene within minutes to find the woman off the road and placed in a "lateral position to clear her airway".

"She was in cardiac arrest and along with a number of first-aiders on the island performed resuscitation for 35 minutes without success.

"On Hamilton Island we have to wait with the deceased person until police are able to collect the person," he said.

"So it is quite confronting emotionally for paramedics involved."

A doctor, off-duty dentist and off-duty firefighter battled to save her, performing CPR for 35 minutes, but Marina could not be saved.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Queensland Police Inspector Anthony Cowan said the death was a "tragic accident" adding there was "no indication of alcohol or dangerous driving.

"There may have been some inexperience driving those type of vehicles while turning it has rolled on its side and the woman has fallen out and sustained life-threatening injuries.

"It was just a tragic accident with a golf buggy," Inspector Cowan said.

Tributes pour in

Morgan's brother Matty paid an emotional tribute to "the sister I never had" on Instagram on Wednesday.

"From the moment I met you, I knew you were the one for my brother.

"Your kind, gentle nature is a testament to the type of person you are, and is proof that the good die young." he said.

Tributes to Marina have also poured into Facebook.

"May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace our beautiful bride Marina," stated one.

"This broke my heart," another added.

"This is devastating. May God give her family strength at this most tragic time," another posted.