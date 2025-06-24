Advertisement
Home / World

Two tracks to war - how Israel planned the Iran strike, and tried to sway US, over several months

By Gerry Shih, Warren P. Strobel, Souad Mekhennet
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a surprise attack on Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear scientists and military leaders. Photo / Getty Images

In the northern autumn, long before United States President Donald Trump embarked on an effort to resolve concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme through negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already set Israel on the road to war, according to current and former Israeli officials.

After Israel decimated Iran’s air defences

