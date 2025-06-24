Advertisement
Nearly half the US population face scorching heat wave

By Ana FERNÁNDEZ
AFP·
3 mins to read

A woman protects herself from the heat in New York City on June 24, 2025. Dangerously high temperatures are forecast through midweek in Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Photo / AFP

Tens of millions of Americans sweltered outside or sought air-conditioned refuge as an “extremely dangerous” heat wave blanketed the eastern United States on Tuesday with record high temperatures.

As a fierce sun reflected off the skyscrapers of New York, the normally frenetic Times Square was virtually deserted by mid-day as

Save

