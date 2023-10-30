Voyager 2023 media awards
Nazis in Canada? A secret list with answers may soon be released

New York Times
By Ian Austen
6 mins to read
During a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to Canada in September, Parliament honoured Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian-Canadian man who volunteered for a Nazi combat group. Photo / Getty Images

A report from an inquiry into possible war criminals in Canada has been kept from the public for almost 40 years.

For 37 years, Canada has kept close guard on an explosive roster of names.

