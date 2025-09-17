Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Navalny was poisoned in prison, labs conclude, says wife

Jake Cordell
AFP·
4 mins to read

Yulia Navalnaya has maintained that her husband, Alexei Navalny, was killed on Putin’s orders, an accusation she repeated on Wednesday. Photo / Handout, @NAVALNYRU, Youtube, AFP

Yulia Navalnaya has maintained that her husband, Alexei Navalny, was killed on Putin’s orders, an accusation she repeated on Wednesday. Photo / Handout, @NAVALNYRU, Youtube, AFP

The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that laboratory analysis of smuggled biological samples found he was killed by poisoning while incarcerated at an Arctic prison in February 2024.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s foremost critic for years, died in mysterious circumstances while serving a 19-year prison sentence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save