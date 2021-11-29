Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

Cajamarquilla was occupied throughout the first millennium of the current era, but was then abandoned. Photo / Facebook, UNMSM

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru.

Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 25km inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.

The mummy is estimated to be between 800 and 1200 years old.

The mummy was discovered in a striking pose, with its hands covering its face. Photos / Facebook

Although the mummy's striking pose – bound by ropes and in the foetal position - appears chilling at first sight, researchers believe it is a southern Peruvian funeral custom.

The tomb also contained ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools.

Several marine molluscs were also discovered outside the tomb.

"After the body is placed in the tomb, there are constant events and activities," Van Dalen Luna said.

"That is to say, their descendants keep coming back over many years and placing food and offerings there, including molluscs."

The mummy, thought to be a male, likely predated the Inca civilisation, which dominated the southern part of South America 500 years ago.

The team of Archaeologists from Peru's Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos found a mummy at Cajamarquilla. Photo / Facebook, UNMSM

"The discovery of this resident sheds a new light on interactions and relationships in pre-Hispanic times," one of the archaeologists who led the excavation, Pieter Van Dalen Luna said.

It's thought the man was aged about 25 to 30 years old and was likely an important person in contemporary society.

The findings indicate the area was likely multiethnic and would have been occupied by settlers from the coast and the mountains, according to information released by the university.

The site is about 25km inland from Lima. Photo / Facebook, UNMSM

Archaeologist Yomira Huamán Santillán told CNN the discovery came as a surprise as the team was not searching for a mummy.

"The whole team was really happy because we didn't think this was going to happen," Huamán told CNN.

"We didn't expect to make such an important discovery."