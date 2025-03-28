A resident reached by phone told AFP that a hospital and a hotel had been destroyed, and said the city was badly lacking in rescue personnel.
The main road bridge linking Mandalay and Sagaing was down, the city’s university and historic palace wall have collapsed, and telecoms have been affected, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.
Across the border in Thailand, a 30-storey skyscraper under construction collapsed into a tangled heap of rubble and dust in a matter of seconds.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said eight dead bodies have been recovered and, with between 90 and 110 people unaccounted for, the toll is expected to rise.
“We see several dead bodies under the rubble. We will take time to bring the bodies out to avoid any further collapses,” he told reporters.
“I heard people calling for help, saying ‘help me’,” Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, told AFP.
He added New Zealanders requiring urgent consular assistance should contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s 24/7 helpline.
Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch…
”In my apartment I just see some cracking on the walls and water splashed out of swimming pools and people just yelling.”
She said she feared the damage would be “big”.
“Buildings in Bangkok are not engineered for earthquakes, so I think that’s why I think there’s going to be big damage.”
Search and rescue operations of collapsed or damaged buildings in Thailand and Myanmar are now underway.
Already tricky communications into Myanmar are set to be further tested by the impact of the earthquake.
“Myanmar has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2021, making access to information difficult. The state controls almost all of local radio, television, print and online media,” the BBC reported.
“Communication lines also appear to be down as the BBC has been unable to get through to aid agencies on the ground.”
In the capital Naypyidaw, AFP journalists saw the entrance of the emergency department at the city’s main hospital pancaked onto a car.
Wounded at the 1000-bed facility were being treated outside, intravenous drips hanging from their gurneys. Some writhed in pain, others lay still as relatives sought to comfort them.
‘Strongest tremor I’ve experienced’
“I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building,” Duangjai, a resident of tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP after tremors were felt across northern and central Thailand.
Sai, a 76-year-old Chiang Mai resident, was working at a minimart when the shop started the shake.
Another resident in Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai, who also did not want to be named, said “I felt it for about ten seconds in my room then I figured out I couldn’t stay inside. So I rushed out on to the street.”
‘Very sudden and very strong’
AFP journalists in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, said roads were buckled by the force of the tremors and chunks of ceilings fell from buildings.
A resident in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, who did not want to be named, told CNN, “We felt the quake for about one minute and then we ran out of the building.”
“We saw other people running out of the buildings too. It was very sudden and very strong.”
Video from Myanmar also showed the collapse of the Ava Bridge between Ava and Sagaing.
Witnesses said parts of the historic Mandalay Palace in Mandalay were severely damaged in the quake, the Myanmar Now news website reported.