Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mutilation ban and microchips: EU lawmakers approve cat and dog welfare rules

AFP
3 mins to read

The European Parliament in Strasbourg voted on a text which introduces minimum welfare criteria for dogs and cats in kennels and shelters. Photo / Frederick Florin, AFP

The European Parliament in Strasbourg voted on a text which introduces minimum welfare criteria for dogs and cats in kennels and shelters. Photo / Frederick Florin, AFP

Compulsory microchips as well as bans on ear-cropping and tail-docking are among a set of new rules to protect cats and dogs that European politicians approved on Thursday.

The European Union is home to more than 72 million dogs and 83 million cats, according to the European Commission, which so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World