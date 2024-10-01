A forensic police officer takes photographs as he inspects a burnt-out bus that was carrying students and teachers on the outskirts of Bangkok. Photo / AFP

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip today, officials said, with up to 25 feared dead.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the number of fatalities was not clear but 25 people were unaccounted for after the blaze.

“Initial reports said there are 44 on board, 38 students and six teachers. As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out,” he told reporters.

“For those still missing, we are not clear yet.”