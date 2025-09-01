“Only an ordinary idiot and a jerk could snatch a hat from a child’s hands,” wrote one Gowork.pl user. “You can’t buy class,” said another critic.

Another added: “If the company’s president so unscrupulously stole a child’s hat, if I were a customer, I would no longer use his services. I’d be afraid he’d steal from me too.”

Kamil Majchrzak met the boy, named only as Brock, after tracing him via social media and gave him another cap as well as posing for photos with him. Photo / Kamil Majchrzak

Szczerek is an amateur competitive tennis player who was introduced to the sport by his wife Anna Szczerek, according to Tenis Magazyn, a Polish news outlet.

The married couple have a private tennis court at their home in Kalisz, Poland, where they once hosted Urszula Radwanska, the Polish tennis veteran.

“It was the most wonderful gift of my life. Our employees came up with the idea and my husband helped them implement it,” Anna Szczerek told the outlet at the time.

Since taking up tennis, Piotr Szczerek has risen to the second division of the amateur Kalisz Tennis Association.

His company reportedly sponsors local sports programmes and up-and-coming tennis players.

Majchrzak, 29, told the New York Post he was “confused” about why Szczerek snatched the cap.

Explaining how the incident unfolded, the player said: “I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it.

“I had like a dead look, if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

Majchrzak appealed to his fans on social media to help him get in touch with the young fan who lost out on the cap.

He was later filmed meeting the young boy, giving him another signed cap and posing for photos with him.

Majchrzak also revealed he had given Piotr Szczerek the contact details for Brock’s mother so he can make amends.

“He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her,” Majchrzak said.

“So maybe he can make things right himself.”

