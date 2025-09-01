Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Multi-millionaire faces backlash for snatching tennis star’s cap from child

By Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Piotr Szczerek faced criticism online, leading him to deactivate his social media accounts.

Piotr Szczerek faced criticism online, leading him to deactivate his social media accounts.

A wealthy businessman who was filmed snatching a tennis star’s cap from a child is facing an intense backlash.

Kamil Majchrzak, a Polish player, was signing autographs after his second-round victory at the US Open in New York on Thursday (local time) when he handed his cap to a young

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save