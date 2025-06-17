She had lived in the house since 2012 and was a popular member of the community.

On one of her social media pages, she described herself as a “teacher, educationist, sailor, traveller, theatregoer”.

She studied history of art at Bristol University and graduated in 2001.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital to be treated for slash wounds.

Two children, aged 7 and 9, were also taken to hospital as a precaution, but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Scotland Yard confirmed that Rook died as a result of stab wounds.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the area, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene and will be conducting interviews as soon as possible to establish the full circumstances that led to Annabel’s death. While inquiries continue, at this early stage we do believe this to be a domestic-related incident.

“We understand what happened will cause concern within the Hackney community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the investigation.

“We are working closely alongside our partners at Hackney Council to help support those residents locally who have been impacted by this.”

A nearby property developer, who did not wish to be named, said he had known Rook ever since she moved into the house.

He said: “She was your typical doting Mum”.

“It’s incredibly sad what happened to her, and the local community is shocked ... I can’t believe what happened.”

Halil Youdjel, 29, who lives a few doors down from where the gas explosion occurred, said: “My whole flat was shaking.

“I thought a car had slammed into a wall.

“I went outside and there was smoke and glass everywhere.”

Properties on the street in north London have sold for around £1.5 million ($3.3m).

Another resident on Dumont Rd said he heard a crash “like somebody dropped a massive glass cabinet from a crane”.

The man, who did not wish to be named, added: “I looked out and saw panes of glass on the floor. You could tell it wasn’t a car window.

“Eventually I noticed the beam on the bay window was missing and could see some mild smoke coming out of the back.

“People started arriving and saying to phone the police.

“There was a guy rushing around, very distraught. He went round the back.”