Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘More security than the Super Bowl’: Armed man detained at Charlie Kirk service venue

Daily Telegraph UK
4 mins to read

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University. Photo / Getty Images

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University. Photo / Getty Images

An armed man has been arrested inside the stadium where a memorial service will be held for Charlie Kirk.

Authorities are investigating why the individual, reportedly a former sheriff’s deputy carrying a knife and gun, made his way into the venue in Glendale, Arizona, before authorities had set up a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save