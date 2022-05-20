Symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient. Photo / Getty Images

20 May, 2022

A Sydney man aged in his 40s is suspected of having the monkeypox virus.

NSW Health identified the "probable case", saying the man had recently returned to Sydney from Europe.

He developed a mild illness several days after arriving home, then went to his GP with symptoms clinically compatible with monkeypox.

Urgent testing identified a probable case of monkeypox. Confirmatory testing is underway.

The man and his household contact are isolating at home.

Cases of monkeypox have been identified in several non-endemic countries in recent weeks, including several European countries and the United States.

