Symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient. Photo / Getty Images

Symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient. Photo / Getty Images

A Sydney man aged in his 40s is suspected of having the monkeypox virus.

NSW Health identified the "probable case", saying the man had recently returned to Sydney from Europe.

He developed a mild illness several days after arriving home, then went to his GP with symptoms clinically compatible with monkeypox.

Health officer uses a thermal head to detect a monkeypox virus on arriving passengers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo / Getty Images

Urgent testing identified a probable case of monkeypox. Confirmatory testing is underway.

The man and his household contact are isolating at home.

Cases of monkeypox have been identified in several non-endemic countries in recent weeks, including several European countries and the United States.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said NSW Health has taken steps to ensure it identifies and appropriately managed any potential monkeypox cases.

"NSW Health has issued a clinician alert to GPs and hospitals across the state and has also been in contact with sexual health services to increase awareness of the cases identified overseas and to provide advice on diagnosis and referral. We will be speaking with GPs about this issue again today," Chant said.

Chant said monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people and is usually associated with travel to Central or West Africa, where it is endemic.

Electron microscope image made available by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right. Photo / AP

"Cases are occasionally reported in non-endemic countries in returning travellers or their close contacts, or in owners of imported pets. People can contract monkeypox through very close contact with people who are infected with the virus," Chant said.

"The infection is usually a mild illness and most people recover within a few weeks."

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a "pox-like" disease in research monkeys - thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a 9-year-old boy in a remote part of Congo.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms.

Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more severe illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The incubation period is from about five days to three weeks. Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalised.

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion. Photo / AP

Monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children.

People exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines, which have been shown to be effective against monkeypox. Anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

On Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered the smallpox vaccine.

It's the first time monkeypox appears to be spreading among people who didn't travel to Africa. Most of the cases involve men who have had sex with men.

In Europe, infections have been reported in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Britain's Health Security Agency said its cases are not all connected, suggesting that there are multiple chains of transmission happening. The infections in Portugal were picked up at a sexual health clinic, where the men sought help for lesions on their genitals.

On Wednesday, US officials reported a case of monkeypox in a man who had recently travelled to Canada, where authorities are investigating suspected infections in the Montreal area.