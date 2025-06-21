Missing HMS Endeavour’s disputed resting place confirmed

The final resting place of HMS Endeavour (a replica of the ship is pictured) has been confirmed in Rhode Island's Newport Harbour.

The final resting place of HMS Endeavour (a replica of the ship is pictured) has been confirmed in Rhode Island's Newport Harbour.

The final resting place of Captain Cook’s lost ship, the HMS Endeavour, has been confirmed.

The whereabouts of the wreckage has been hotly debated by researchers for years. The Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) first claimed it was in Rhode Island, US, in 2022.

But this was met with criticism by the museum’s research partners, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (Rimap), who denounced the finding as both “premature” or “based on Australian emotions and politics” rather than science.

But now it has been confirmed that the famous ship is in Rhode Island’s Newport Harbour.

Daryl Karp, ANMM director, said: “This final report is the culmination of 25 years of detailed and meticulous archaeological study on this important vessel.