South Australian police are preparing a report for the coroner after a missing child was found drowned in a neighbour’s pool in Woodville West, Adelaide. Photo / Getty Images

A young child in Australia has drowned in the pool at a neighbouring property after going missing in Adelaide’s northwest.

Emergency services were called to Mary St in Woodville West about 11am on Monday after the child was reported missing.

Tragically, they were located by the police helicopter in a neighbour’s pool later that same day.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene but the child could not be revived.

In a statement, South Australian police said a report was being prepared “for the Coroner following a non-suspicious death at Woodville West”.