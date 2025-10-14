“The family have asked for privacy,” police said.
Local Matthew Annetta lives near the property where the incident occurred.
He described the outcome as a “tragic story”.
“I don’t know the circumstances behind it but it’s unfortunate,” Annetta said.
“It’s just so sad, I just feel for the family of the young boy who passed away and the family of the house that he ended up in.
“It’s just tragic and unfortunate.”
Another resident told Nine News: “It doesn’t happen in this area, it’s tragic.”
