The boy was rescued by a stranger who jumped up on to the track. Photo / Andrew Cotter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Missing boy rescued from monorail tracks at Hersheypark in US

The boy was rescued by a stranger who jumped up on to the track. Photo / Andrew Cotter.

Theme park visitors were horrified to see a young boy walking along the tracks of an elevated monorail in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The frightening clip shows the child on the rail line of the Capital BlueCross Monorail at Hersheypark amusement park.

As onlookers fearfully watch and call out to him, the boy appears to become increasingly distressed, covering his ears with his hands.

A man on the roof of a nearby building eventually jumps on to the track and pulls the child down to safety.