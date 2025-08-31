According to People, the boy snuck into the park’s monorail station after his mother reported him missing at 5pm on August 30.
Representatives for the theme park said the boy had spent approximately 20 minutes in the empty station before he climbed on to the track.
“The ride was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform.”
He was reunited with his mother at around 5.30pm and was described by park representatives as unharmed, reported People.
“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark.”
Sophia Subedi, 9, drowned in the park’s wave pool less than a month ago, on July 24.
An investigation found the park was not at fault for Subedi’s death, praising the quick response of the pool’s lifeguards.